Jury selection starts in Nikola founder Milton's fraud trial

Milton started Nikola in 2015 and announced that its stock would be publicly listed in 2020.

He resigned in September of that year after the company had signed a $2 billion agreement with General Motors but following a report making allegations of fraud.

At that time, Nikola said the report was filled with misleading statements and accusations.

Shares of Nikola reached a record high share price of close to $66 in mid-2020; they are currently trading at under $6.

The company paid $125 million last year to settle a civil case against it from the SEC. Nikola didn't admit to any wrongdoing in making that agreement.