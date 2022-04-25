Jury selection begins in suit over lacrosse player's death

A medical examiner concluded the 22-year-old Love died of blunt force trauma to her head, but defense and prosecution experts offered differing medical opinions on the lethal consequences of her injuries.

During the jury selection process Monday, many of the potential jurors told Judge Richard Moore they had read or heard media reports about the case after Yeardley was killed or during Huguely's criminal trial in 2012. Moore dismissed three potential jurors who said they had formed an opinion about the case and would be unable to put that opinion aside to serve as jurors in the civil case.

The civil trial is expected to include many of the same witnesses, although many of them are expected to testify in videotaped depositions instead of in person.

Huguely’s attorney, Matthew Green, said the defense will acknowledge that Huguely’s assault and battery caused Love’s death and that her family is entitled to compensatory damages in an amount to be decided by the jury. But he said the defense does not believe punitive damages are appropriate.

Love's mother and sister, and Huguely's mother, were present in the courtroom on Monday.

Green said Huguely will be brought to court from prison on the day he is scheduled to testify, but not on the other days of the trial.