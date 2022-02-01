Jury questioning to begin in case related to Breonna Taylor

Hankison is the only officer facing any criminal charges from the incident. If convicted, he faces one to five years in prison for each of the wanton endangerment counts.

The process, which began last Friday, is expected to take weeks. Potential jurors will be asked questions to determine if they can serve as fair and impartial jurors. The pool, which consists of Jefferson County residents, will be whittled down to a group that consists of 12 jurors and alternates.

The trial is taking place in Louisville despite a request from Hankison’s attorney, who had asked Jefferson Circuit Judge Ann Bailey Smith to move the trial out of the city because he felt the publicity surrounding the case would make it hard to seat an impartial jury. Smith denied the request.

Hankison has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Hudspeth Blackburn is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer Brett Hankison. Questioning of potential jurors begins Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, for the trial of the former Kentucky police officer involved in a botched raid that killed Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Louisville emergency medical technician. Hankison is standing trial on three counts of wanton endangerment for allegedly firing wildly into Taylor's neighbors' apartments in March 2020. No drugs were found during the raid, and the warrant was later found to be flawed. (Courtesy of Louisville Metro Police Department via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited