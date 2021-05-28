Jury: Official failures played part in fatal London attack

Khan was arrested in 2010 for being part of an al-Qaida-inspired plot to set up a terrorist training camp in Pakistan. He was given an “indeterminate” sentence that specified he could only be released when he was judged not to be a danger to the public. He appealed, and the sentence was fixed at 16 years. Like many British inmates, he was released after serving half that time, in December 2018.

A prison psychologist warned at the time that he was more dangerous to the public than when he entered prison, and provided a list of warning signs for authorities to monitor.

The domestic intelligence agency MI5 passed on uncorroborated intelligence to police that Khan was preparing to return to his “old ways” and aspired to carry out an attack. MI5 and counterterrorism police launched an investigation into Khan which was underway at the time of the attack, but Khan’s probation officer and the panel supervising his release were unaware of it.

He was allowed to travel alone to London to attend the Learning Together event, where he strapped knives to his hands and launched his attack.

Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, the head of British counterterrorism policing, apologized to the victims’ families for policing failures and said the authorities “must improve.”

“The stark reality is that we can never guarantee that we will stop every attack, but I promise that we will do everything we can to try,” he said.

The jury praised “astonishing individuals,” including other former prisoners attending the event, who fought back and disarmed Khan, using items including a fire extinguisher and a narwhal tusk displayed in the hall. Armed police soon arrived and shot Khan, who wore a suicide belt that turned out to be fake.

In a statement, the inquest jury expressed “heartfelt condolences to the families of Saskia and Jack, and to all who love and miss these two wonderful young people. They clearly touched the lives of so many, ours included.”

“The world lost two bright stars that dreadful day,” the jury said.

FILE - This undated photo provided by West Midlands Police shows Usman Khan. Khan, who was imprisoned six years for terrorism offenses before his release, stabbed several people in London on Friday, Nov. 29, before being tackled by members of the public and shot dead by officers on the London Bridge. A string of failures by British authorities played a part in allowing the extremist, who had been jailed for terrorism offenses, kill two people in a knife attack in London, an inquest jury concluded Friday, May 28, 2021. (West Midlands Police via AP) Credit: West Midlands Police Credit: West Midlands Police

City of London Police Assistant Commissioner Alistair Sutherland, left, and Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, the national lead for Counter Terrorism Policing, speak to the media alongside Detective Chief Inspector Dan Brown, right, speak outside the Guildhall, London, Friday, May 28, 2021. A string of failures by British authorities played a part in allowing an extremist who had been jailed for terrorism offenses kill two people in a knife attack in London, an inquest jury concluded Friday. Usman Khan struck during a prisoner rehabilitation event he was attending at Fishmongers’ Hall in November 2019, killing two people and wounding three before he was chased onto nearby London Bridge and shot dead by police. (Ian West/PA via AP) Credit: Ian West Credit: Ian West

Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, the national lead for Counter Terrorism Policing, meets the media outside the Guildhall, London, Friday, May 28, 2021. A string of failures by British authorities played a part in allowing an extremist who had been jailed for terrorism offenses kill two people in a knife attack in London, an inquest jury concluded Friday. Usman Khan struck during a prisoner rehabilitation event he was attending at Fishmongers’ Hall in November 2019, killing two people and wounding three before he was chased onto nearby London Bridge and shot dead by police. (Ian West/PA via AP) Credit: Ian West Credit: Ian West

Phil, left, and Peter Jones, the uncles of victim Saskia Jones, speak to the media alongside Detective Chief Inspector Dan Brown, back, outside the Guildhall, London, Friday, May 28, 2021. A string of failures by British authorities played a part in allowing an extremist who had been jailed for terrorism offenses kill two people in a knife attack in London, an inquest jury concluded Friday. Usman Khan struck during a prisoner rehabilitation event he was attending at Fishmongers’ Hall in November 2019, killing two people and wounding three before he was chased onto nearby London Bridge and shot dead by police. (Ian West/PA via AP) Credit: Ian West Credit: Ian West

Dave Merritt, the father of victim Jack Merritt, speaks to the media outside the Guildhall, London, Friday, May 28, 2021. A string of failures by British authorities played a part in allowing an extremist who had been jailed for terrorism offenses kill two people in a knife attack in London, an inquest jury concluded Friday. Usman Khan struck during a prisoner rehabilitation event he was attending at Fishmongers’ Hall in November 2019, killing two people and wounding three before he was chased onto nearby London Bridge and shot dead by police. (Ian West/PA via AP) Credit: Ian West Credit: Ian West

Dave Merritt, the father of victim Jack Merritt, left, speaks to the media alongside Jack's mother Anne Merritt outside the Guildhall, London, Friday, May 28, 2021. A string of failures by British authorities played a part in allowing an extremist who had been jailed for terrorism offenses kill two people in a knife attack in London, an inquest jury concluded Friday. Usman Khan struck during a prisoner rehabilitation event he was attending at Fishmongers’ Hall in November 2019, killing two people and wounding three before he was chased onto nearby London Bridge and shot dead by police. (Ian West/PA via AP) Credit: Ian West Credit: Ian West

Phil, left, and Peter Jones, the uncles of victim Saskia Jones, speak to the media outside the Guildhall, London, Friday, May 28, 2021. A string of failures by British authorities played a part in allowing an extremist who had been jailed for terrorism offenses kill two people in a knife attack in London, an inquest jury concluded Friday. Usman Khan struck during a prisoner rehabilitation event he was attending at Fishmongers’ Hall in November 2019, killing two people and wounding three before he was chased onto nearby London Bridge and shot dead by police. (Ian West/PA via AP) Credit: Ian West Credit: Ian West

City of London Police Assistant Commissioner Alistair Sutherland, left, and Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, the national lead for Counter Terrorism Policing, speak to the media alongside Detective Chief Inspector Dan Brown, back, outside the Guildhall, London, Friday, May 28, 2021. A string of failures by British authorities played a part in allowing an extremist who had been jailed for terrorism offenses kill two people in a knife attack in London, an inquest jury concluded Friday. Usman Khan struck during a prisoner rehabilitation event he was attending at Fishmongers’ Hall in November 2019, killing two people and wounding three before he was chased onto nearby London Bridge and shot dead by police. (Ian West/PA via AP) Credit: Ian West Credit: Ian West