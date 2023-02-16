Jury: NCAA not liable in ex-Grand Valley quarterback's death

Following a three-week trial that included testimony from outgoing NCAA president Mark Emmert and several medical experts, the jury agreed with the NCAA's arguments and found that it was not responsible for Cullen Finnerty's death.

The NCAA has maintained for years that it is not legally responsible for the health and safety of college athletes.

“The Association was not negligent, and the lawsuit was not supported by medical science linking Mr. Finnerty’s death to college football,” NCAA general counsel Scott Bearby said Wednesday in a statement. “We express our deepest sympathies to Mr. Finnerty’s family and friends.”

A message seeking comment on the verdict was left Thursday by The Associated Press for Jennifer Finnerty’s attorney, Robert Dassow.

In November, a Los Angeles jury rejected a lawsuit seeking $55 million filed by Alana Gee, the widow of former USC linebacker Matthew Gee. She argued that the NCAA failed to protect him from repeated head trauma that led to his death.

The NCAA remains a defendant in dozens of similar cases that argue it should bear some responsibility for the long-term health problems associated with head injuries athletes suffer while playing for their schools, ESPN reported.