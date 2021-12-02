Jury for officer's trial in Daunte Wright death reaches 10

Before his addition, the partial jury was two-thirds white, according to information provided by the court. One juror is Black and two identified as Asian. The court is only providing the race of the jurors at the end of each day's proceedings. The 10th juror’s addition evenly split the panel by sex.

One of the jurors who was seated the first day was recalled for questioning Thursday after Judge Regina Chu said he had expressed concerns that his identity had been revealed when he was first questioned. The jury is anonymous by order of the judge. The recall took place off camera and Chu didn't announce any resolution when a livestream resumed.

Opening statements are scheduled for Wednesday, though Chu said they could be moved up. Fourteen jurors — 12 to deliberate plus two alternates — are needed.

Attorneys and the judge have probed potential jurors for what they knew about Wright's death and about their views of protests against police brutality that were frequent in Minneapolis even before George Floyd's death.

Each side has a limited number of peremptory strikes that can be used without requiring a reason. Prosecutor Matthew Frank on Wednesday used up his last two strikes, including one to dismiss a woman who described her fears about violence in Minneapolis, expressed trust in the police and said officers shouldn’t be second-guessed.

Frank also used a strike to dismiss a man who said he was a hunter, gun owner and Fox News viewer, and that he hasn't seen any evidence that police treat white and Black people differently.

Potter, who resigned two days after she shot and killed Wright, has told the court she will testify. Body-camera video recorded the shooting, with Potter heard saying, “Taser, Taser Taser” before she fired, followed by, “I grabbed the wrong (expletive) gun.”

Wright was shot in Brooklyn Center as former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was standing trial 10 miles (16 kilometers) away for killing Floyd. Wright's death sparked several nights of intense protests in the suburb.

Jurors' names are being withheld and they are not shown on the livestream of the trial.

The most serious charge against Potter requires prosecutors to prove recklessness; the lesser only requires them to prove culpable negligence. Minnesota's sentencing guidelines call for a sentence of just over seven years on the first-degree manslaughter count and four years on the second-degree one. Prosecutors have said they would seek a longer sentence.

Caption Damik Wright, the brother of Daunte Wright, waits for other family members to arrive Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2021 at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis for the third day of jury selection for former suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter. Potter, who is white, is charged with manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Caption A lone demonstrator sits on a cement barrier, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis as jury selection enters the third day for former suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter. Potter, who is white, is charged with manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Caption A lone demonstrator sits on a cement barrier with a Daunte Wright poster, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis as jury selection enters the third day for former suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter. Potter, who is white, is charged with manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Caption In this screen grab from video, Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over jury selection Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Potter is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)

Caption In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Paul Engh questions a potential juror as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over jury selection Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Potter is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)