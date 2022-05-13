Jury: Food Network star guilty in foster child's death

Robinson was the winner of Season 20 of “Worst Cooks in America” on Food Network.

The child's biological family cried and hugged one another after court was dismissed.

“Praise God,” said Vickie Phares, the toddler's biological great-grandmother. “Justice was served for our baby.”

Robinson and her husband, Austin Robinson, had custody of the little girl and her two older biological brothers for 10 months and were scheduled to adopt them the week after Victoria died.

Austin Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse last month. He faces up to 20 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

He testified that his wife beat the child with a belt. Medical evidence showed she died when blood pooled in her body and could not get to her brain.