Jury convicts Florida dentist in murder-for-hire plot in 2014 slaying of law professor

TALLAHASSES, Fla. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Florida dentist in a 2014 murder-for-hire plot in death of a law professor that followed a custody battle with a relative.

The jurors signaled Monday in returning a verdict that they believed prosecutors’ contention that Charles Adelson paid to have Florida State University professor Dan Markel killed.

The Tallahassee Democrat reported that jurors found Adelson guilty on all counts in the death of his former brother-in-law.

Markel was shot and killed in his car outside his home that year after Adelson’s sister lost a bitter custody battle over their two children.