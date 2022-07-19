Jurors see gruesome video of Florida school shooting

The jurors heard testimony from Christopher McKenna, who was a freshman at the time of the shooting, Feb. 14, 2018. He had left his English class to go to the bathroom and exchanged greetings with two students as they crossed paths. Then he entered a stairwell and encountered Cruz assembling his AR-15 semiautomatic rifle.

“He said get out of here. Things are about to get bad,” McKenna recalled.

McKenna sprinted out to the parking lot and alerted Aaron Feis, an assistant football coach who doubled as a security guard. Feis drove McKenna in his golf cart to an adjacent building for safety, and then went to the three-story building McKenna fled from.

By then, the sounds of gunfire were already ringing out across the campus. Feis went in, and would join the students McKenna had greeted in the hallway among Cruz’s victims.

Cruz pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder, and 17 more counts of attempted murder for those he wounded. The jury must decide if he should be sentenced to death or life without parole for the nation's deadliest mass shooting to go before a jury.

Combined Shape Caption Judge Elizabeth Scherer as the state delivers its opening statement during the penalty phase trial of Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, July 18, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. Carline Jean/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) Credit: Carline Jean Credit: Carline Jean Combined Shape Caption Judge Elizabeth Scherer as the state delivers its opening statement during the penalty phase trial of Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, July 18, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. Carline Jean/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) Credit: Carline Jean Credit: Carline Jean

Combined Shape Caption Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz looks on during the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, July 18, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Carline Jean/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) Credit: Carline Jean Credit: Carline Jean Combined Shape Caption Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz looks on during the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, July 18, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Carline Jean/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) Credit: Carline Jean Credit: Carline Jean

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Suzanne Devine Clark, an art teacher at Deerfield Beach Elementary School, places painted stones at a memorial outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the one-year anniversary of the school shooting, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Parkland, Fla. The deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history ever to make it to trial is finally about to go before a jury. Opening statements are scheduled Monday, July 18, 2022, in Nikolas Cruz's penalty trial. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee Combined Shape Caption FILE - Suzanne Devine Clark, an art teacher at Deerfield Beach Elementary School, places painted stones at a memorial outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the one-year anniversary of the school shooting, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Parkland, Fla. The deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history ever to make it to trial is finally about to go before a jury. Opening statements are scheduled Monday, July 18, 2022, in Nikolas Cruz's penalty trial. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Combined Shape Caption FILE - People comfort each other as they sit and mourn at one of seventeen crosses, Feb. 15, 2018, after a candlelight vigil for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla. The deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history ever to make it to trial is finally about to go before a jury. Opening statements are scheduled Monday, July 18, 2022, in Nikolas Cruz's penalty trial. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert Combined Shape Caption FILE - People comfort each other as they sit and mourn at one of seventeen crosses, Feb. 15, 2018, after a candlelight vigil for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla. The deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history ever to make it to trial is finally about to go before a jury. Opening statements are scheduled Monday, July 18, 2022, in Nikolas Cruz's penalty trial. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert