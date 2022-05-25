Jurors in trial linked to Russia probe shown billing records

Prosecutors presented the billing records as part of an effort to convince jurors that Michael Sussmann was acting on behalf of Clinton's campaign when he approached the FBI with computer data that he said showed a link between the Trump Organization, the former president's company, and Russia-based Alfa Bank. The FBI investigated but quickly determined no such link existed.

Sussmann is on trial in Washington's federal court, accused of lying to the FBI's general counsel during a September 2016 meeting when he presented the data. Prosecutors allege he misled the FBI by saying that he was not attending the meeting on behalf of a particular client when he was actually representing the interests of the Clinton campaign and another client — a technology executive who had provided him with the data.