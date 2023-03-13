X

Jurors can't agree on death penalty in NYC bike path attack

Nation & World
By LARRY NEUMEISTER, Associated Press
56 minutes ago
A jury says it cannot reach a unanimous decision on whether to sentence to death an Islamic extremist who killed eight people using a speeding truck on a popular New York City bike path

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury said Monday it could not reach a unanimous decision on whether to impose the death sentence on an Islamic extremist who killed eight people using a speeding truck on a popular New York bike path.

Jurors told a federal judge they were unable to agree on whether Sayfullo Saipov should live or die for the October 2017 attack. A unanimous verdict is required for a death sentence.

It was the first such trial since Democrat Joe Biden became president.

Saipov, 35, was convicted in January of killing five Argentine tourists, two Americans and a Belgian woman in the attack. Inspired by Islamic State group propaganda, Saipov drove a truck down a busy riverside path, running over cyclists before crashing into a school bus.

He is a citizen of Uzbekistan but lived in New Jersey.

