Jurisdictional question revived in suits over coastal loss

The wetlands are not only ecologically important to wildlife and fisheries but they also act as a kind of natural hurricane buffer to inland communities, including New Orleans. The companies' dredging of coastal canals, use of earthen pits instead of steel tanks at well heads, and drilling methods are among the issues.

Oil companies have repeatedly called the suits frivolous, and an attack by money-seeking lawyers on an industry vital to Louisiana's economy.

The cases, some of which date to 2013, have bogged down in jurisdictional questions. Oil companies want the cases in federal court. Attorneys for the parishes say the disputes are over state regulations. John Carmouche, a lead attorney for the parishes, did not immediately return a call for comment Thursday but in the past has called the effort to have the suits moved to federal court a delaying tactic.

The jurisdiction question turns largely on whether a report filed by one of the parishes in the case contained what the oil companies said was new information that might warrant removal to federal court. The report said some of the wells involved in the lawsuits were drilled during World War II while the companies were acting under the authority of a federal wartime agency.

Ho's Thursday opinion noted oil company arguments that some of the state's drilling regulations conflicted with federal drilling rules in place during the war.