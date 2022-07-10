Jungels takes 1st career Tour stage win, Pogačar keeps lead

But Jungels was quicker on the descent and managed to drop his rival. He had built a lead of nearly two minutes over the chasing group and more than three minutes over the peloton at the start of the final climb, the a category one Pas de Morgins.

Cheered on by raucous fans lining the roads, French rider Thibaut Pinot attacked and came within sight of Jungels but ended up missing out on a podium place.

Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard sprinted to the line to gain three seconds over their rivals for the overall lead. The Slovenian remained 39 seconds ahead of Vingegaard but increased his advantage to 1:17 over 2018 winner Geraint Thomas.

Monday is a rest day. Tuesday’s 10th stage has four categorised climbs on the 148.1-kilometer (92-mile) route from Morzine Les Portes Du Soleil to Megève.

The race ends on July 24 in Paris.

Stage winner Luxembourg's Bob Jungels celebrates as he crosses the finish line during the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 193 kilometers (119.9 miles) with start in Aigle, Switzerland and finish in Chatel les Portes du Soleil, France, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Stage winner Bob Jungels of Luxembourg rides breakaway during the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 193 kilometers (119.9 miles) with start in Aigle, Switzerland and finish in Chatel les Portes du Soleil, France, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Race leader Luxembourg's Bob Jungels speeds downhill during the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 193 kilometers (119.9 miles) with start in Aigle, Switzerland and finish in Chatel les Portes du Soleil, France, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Germany's Simon Geschke, left, and Luxembourg's Bob Jungels, rear, ride breakaway during the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 193 kilometers (119.9 miles) with start in Aigle, Switzerland and finish in Chatel les Portes du Soleil, France, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

France's Thibault Pinot climbs during the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 193 kilometers (119.9 miles) with start in Aigle, Switzerland and finish in Chatel les Portes du Soleil, France, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides during the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 193 kilometers (119.9 miles) with start in Aigle, Switzerland and finish in Chatel les Portes du Soleil, France, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)