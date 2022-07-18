July 4 parade funerals concludes with tribute to slain dad

Services for the five other victims have been held since the shooting. They have been identified as: 64-year-old Katherine Goldstein, 63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim, 88-year-old Stephen Straus and 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza and 69-year-old Eduardo Uvaldo.

Prosecutors have charged 21-year-old Robert E. Crimo III with seven counts of murder and said they expect to present attempted murder charges representing the people wounded in the attack.

Also on Monday, the family of Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy who was paralyzed with a spinal cord injury in the shooting, said in a statement that the boy remains in critical condition but is making some “hopeful progress.”

According to the statement, the boy is no longer on a ventilator, but is breathing on his own. And the boy took his first brief ride in a wheelchair over the weekend.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Memorials for Irina and Kevin McCarthy, two of seven people killed in the Highland Park, Ill., Fourth of July parade mass shooting, stand within a War Memorial Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Highland Park. Funeral services for the seven people killed by a gunman at an Independence Day parade are set to conclude with family and friends gathering in suburban Chicago to remember Kevin McCarthy. McCarthy and his wife Irena, who was also killed, leave behind a 2-year-old son, Aiden, whose story prompted thousands of people to donate money for the orphaned boy. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast