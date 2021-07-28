Julie Halston to get special Tony Award for her advocacy

Over the years, the concert has attracted such stars as Linda Lavin, Liza Minnelli, Joel Grey, Judy Kaye, Cady Huffman, Annaleigh Ashford, Randy Graff, Daveed Diggs and Telly Leung.

Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, hailed Halston as “an inspirational talent both on and off the stage.”

“Her unwavering commitment to our Broadway community and to the PF community is unparalleled. Her commitment has resulted in millions of dollars raised to help the people and caregivers afflicted by PF,” they said in a statement.

Halston appeared on stage most recently in the Broadway production of “Tootsie.” Her other credits include the Broadway revival of “You Can’t Take It With You,” “On the Town,” “Anything Goes,” “Hairspray,” “Gypsy” and “Twentieth Century.”

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits