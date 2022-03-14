Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Julian Assange loses permission to appeal at UK's top court

Nation & World
14 minutes ago
Britain’s top court has refused WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange permission to appeal against a decision to extradite him to the U.S. to face spying charges

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s top court on Monday refused WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange permission to appeal against a decision to extradite him to the U.S. to face spying charges.

The court said it refused because the case “didn’t raise an arguable point of law.”

The decision appears to exhaust Assange’s legal avenues in the U.K. to avoid a trial in the U.S. on a series of charges related to WikiLeaks’ publication of classified documents more than a decade ago.

But he could still seek to take his case to the European Court of Human Rights.

In Other News
1
Dolly Parton to Rock Hall of Fame: Thanks but no thanks
2
Mexico finds 17 bodies buried in backyards, patios
3
Padres star Tatis has broken wrist, could be out 3 months
4
Average US gas price rises 22% in two weeks to record $4.43
5
Raskin nomination for Fed in peril as Democrat opposes pick
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top