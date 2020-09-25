Judges: Alaska Native corporations ineligible for aid funds

She wrote it is “indisputable” that services Alaska Native corporations provide their communities “have been made only more vital due to the pandemic,” adding she could think of no reason that Congress would exclude them from receiving and spending aid dollars.

Congress may have believed the definition it used included Alaska Native corporations but it did not, she said, leading to a “harsh result.”

Riyaz Kanji, an attorney for some of the tribal plaintiffs, by email said his clients appreciated the court's "thorough, careful exposition of the statutory and historical factors making it clear that Alaska Native Corporations are not Indian Tribes, a term restricted to sovereign Tribes enjoying a government-to-government relationship with the United States.”

It was not immediately clear if the decision would be appealed. After-hour messages were left for the U.S. Justice Department.

In a joint statement, Alaska U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and Rep. Don Young said they disagree with Friday's ruling.

“It is unconscionable that COVID-19 aid would be withheld from a subset of Alaska Native people simply because of the unique tribal system that exists in Alaska,” they said.

The Alaska Native Village Corporation Association and ANCSA Regional Association called the ruling flawed. The ANCSA Regional Association's board is made up of leaders of Alaska Native regional corporations.

They said until now, their status as Indians under the 1975 law “has never been called into doubt.”