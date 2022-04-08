Judge, Yankees fail to agree to long-term contract

Cashman said the Yankees offered a contract averaging $30.5 million annually from 2023-29, with his 2022 salary to be either the $17 million offered by the team in arbitration or the $21 million requested by Judge.

“We certainly couldn't agree at this stage,” Cashman said.

Judge is a three-time All-Star who turns 30 on April 26. He led the Yankees last season with a .287 batting average, 39 homers and 98 RBIs.

Judge said before Friday's opener against Boston that he would address the situation after the game.

