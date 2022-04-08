BreakingNews
Judge, Yankees fail to agree to long-term contract

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a solo home run during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a solo home run during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

By RONALD BLUM, Associated Press
The New York Yankees say they failed to reach an agreement with Aaron Judge before his deadline to reach a long-term deal by opening day

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge began what could be his last season with the New York Yankees after failing to agree to a long-term contract before the slugger's opening-day deadline to reach a deal.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said the team offered an eight-year contract worth $230.5 million to $234.5 million, the difference to have been determined in arbitration for this year's salary.

Judge's representatives wanted a nine-year deal in excess of Mike Trout's average annual value, which comes to $319.6 million, a person familiar with the negotiations said, speaking on condiion of anonymity because Judge's stance was not made public.

The outfielder is eligible for free agency after the World Series.

“We're happy he's in pinstripes. We look forward to him leading the team this year,” Cashman said. “We'll obviously re-engage with him when the opportunity exists postseason.”

Cashman said the Yankees offered a contract averaging $30.5 million annually from 2023-29, with his 2022 salary to be either the $17 million offered by the team in arbitration or the $21 million requested by Judge.

“We certainly couldn't agree at this stage,” Cashman said.

Judge is a three-time All-Star who turns 30 on April 26. He led the Yankees last season with a .287 batting average, 39 homers and 98 RBIs.

Judge said before Friday's opener against Boston that he would address the situation after the game.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

