Judge won't delay Oath Keepers' trial over Jan. 6 hearings

Defense attorneys have argued there was no plan to storm the Capitol and that any plans they made were only about providing security at the rally before the riot or protect themselves against possible attacks from far-left activists.

Mehta suggested Tuesday that he believes the defense has a strong case, saying he didn't believe it was a “laydown" case for prosecutors and he's "not sure jurors in the District of Columbia will either."

A different judge overseeing the other major case stemming from the Jan. 6 riot — involving members of the Proud Boys extremist group — agreed to postpone the start of that trial from Aug. 8 to Dec. 12 after attorneys for several of the men argued that their clients couldn't get a fair trial in the midst of the committee's hearings. The committee has said it's public hearings will resume in September.

In a separate matter on Tuesday, Mehta rejected Trump’s request to dismiss lawsuits filed by four Capitol police officers seeking damages arising from injuries they sustained while defending the Capitol from the violent mob.

Mehta cited an earlier February ruling denying Trump's bid to dismiss other lawsuits filed by lawmakers and two Capitol police officers. In that ruling, Mehta said Trump's words during a rally before the storming of the Capitol were likely "words of incitement not protected by the First Amendment."

“Only in the most extraordinary circumstances could a court not recognize that the First Amendment protects a President’s speech,” Mehta wrote at the time. “But the court believes this is that case.”

Trump's lawyers are appealing that ruling, saying in court papers filed last week that the Supreme Court has “made clear that when acting in his official capacity, a President of the United States is immune from civil suit.”