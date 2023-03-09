Judge with key role in recall fight had signed petition

It remains unclear if Cantrell's opponents have gathered enough signatures to force a recall. Organizers delivered the petitions to the New Orleans registrar of voters on Feb. 22. The registrar's office, which has until March 22 to certify the results of the petition drive, is counting and validating signatures.

Cantrell is more than a year into her second term, which has been plagued by numerous problems, including stubborn violent crime, fitful progress on major street projects that have left some city streets a mess, and unreliable garbage collection. Questions also have been raised about her travel expenses and her personal use of a city-owned apartment.

On Wednesday, the City Council unanimously approved a resolution to open an investigation into the use of public money to send a mailer to city residents earlier this year touting Cantrell's accomplishments.

Cantrell's director of communications defended the mailer. “Given the challenges the City has had to endure and work through, our people deserve to be notified of the efforts being made by this administration to ensure that future generations of New Orleanians are given opportunities to thrive in a progressive, safer, healthier, more inclusive and more equitable city,” Gregory Joseph said in an email.