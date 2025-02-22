Judge upholds ban on DOGE accessing sensitive Treasury information, for now

Vargas said DOGE’s efforts to modernize Treasury payment systems were not undercut by the delay, which she said was meant to ensure the security of sensitive personal data for millions of Americans.

“Without addressing these issues, the potential consequences of a cybersecurity breach could be catastrophic,” Vargas wrote in a 64-page ruling.

The attorneys general had sought to ban Musk’s DOGE team from developing automated or manual processes to halt payments flowing through the Treasury Department’s payment systems.

Vargas said that rather than “broad and sweeping relief” she opted for a “narrowly tailored” remedy to address concerns that private banking data could become exposed in a data breach.

