Judge unseals docs in gay bar shooting suspect's past case

But the prior arrest and Aldrich's statements that day that that foretold last month's mass shooting have raised questions over why authorities didn’t seek to seize Aldrich’s guns under Colorado’s “red flag” law.

Aldrich also was the subject of a tip received by the FBI a day before the bomb threat. Agents closed out the case just weeks later.

The judge’s order to release the records comes after news organizations, including The Associated Press, sought to unseal the documents from Aldrich’s 2021 arrest.

It was unknown when unsealed documents will be posted online.

Chittum ruled despite objections from the suspect’s attorney and mother.

Public defender Joseph Archambault argued that while the public has an interest in the case, Aldrich’s right to a fair trial was paramount.

“This will make sure there is no presumption of innocence,” said Archambault.

An attorney for Aldrich’s mother argued that unsealing the case would increase the likelihood that Laura Voepel would suffer harm harassment, intimidation or retaliation.

Aldrich’s attorneys told the judge they would be filing a contempt of court motion against the sheriff’s office over an AP story that detailed what was in some of the sealed documents. The documents were obtained by Colorado Springs TV station KKTV and verified as authentic to the AP by a law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss the sealed case and kept anonymous. Judge Chittum did not rule on the motion but said she would not let it hold up her decision about unsealing the case.