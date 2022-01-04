Judge tosses lawsuit of man who was nude baby on 'Nevermind'

The motion says the lawsuit is “on its face, not serious," and Elden's conduct reflects that.

“Elden has spent three decades profiting from his celebrity as the self-anointed 'Nirvana Baby,'” the document says. “He has reenacted the photograph in exchange for a fee, many times; he has had the album title ‘Nevermind’ tattooed across his chest; he has appeared on a talk show wearing a self parodying, nude-colored onesie; he has autographed copies of the album cover for sale on eBay; and he has used the connection to try to pick up women."

The judge gave Elden's attorneys until Jan. 27 to file an amended complaint that addresses the issues raised in the defendants' motion, or the suit will be more definitively dismissed.

One of Elden's attorney's, Maggie Mabie, told The Associated Press in August that he filed the lawsuit when he did because he “finally has the courage to hold these actors accountable."

Mabie said despite the photo being 30 years old, the lawsuit was within the statute of limitations of federal child pornography law for several reasons, including the fact that the image is still in circulation and earning money.

The suit sought at least $150,000 from each of more than a dozen defendants, including the record labels involved in the release and re-release of “Nevermind,” and cover photographer Kirk Weddle.

Elden’s father was a friend of Weddle, who took pictures of several swimming babies in several scenarios at the Rose Bowl Aquatic Center in Pasadena, California.

When the photo was shot, Nirvana was a little-known band with no sense they were making a generation-defining album in “Nevermind," their first major label release, whose songs included “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” “Come as You Are” and “Lithium.” Cobain died in 1994.

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been victims of sexual abuse, but may when they have repeatedly come forward publicly, as Elden has.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton