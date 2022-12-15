Judge to rule on Castillo's detention amid Peru protests

At least eight people have died since the demonstrations began Dec. 7, shortly after Castillos ouster. All deaths happened in rural, impoverished communities outside Lima, strongholds for Castillo, a political neophyte and former schoolteacher from a poor Andean mountain district.

Despite the declaration allowing the armed forces to help maintain public order, in Andahuaylas, where at least four people have died since the demonstrations began, no soldiers were on the streets Thursday.

Some grocery store owners were cleaning the roads littered with rocks and burned tires, but they planned to close the stores because of planned protests led by peasants from nearby rural communities.

Judge Cesar San Martin Castro’s decision expected Thursday would come after Congress stripped Castillo of the privilege that keeps presidents from facing criminal charges.

The state of emergency declaration suspends the rights of assembly and freedom of movement and empowers the police, supported by the military, to search people’s homes without permission or judicial order.

Defense Minister Luis Otarola Peñaranda said the declaration was agreed to by the council of ministers.

On Wednesday, Boluarte pleaded for calm as demonstrations continued against her and Congress.

“Peru cannot overflow with blood,” she said.

Castillo was ousted by lawmakers last week after he sought to dissolve Congress ahead of their third attempt to impeach him. His vehicle was intercepted as he traveled through Lima’s streets with his security detail. Prosecutors accused him of trying to seek political asylum at the Mexican Embassy.

In a handwritten letter shared Wednesday with The Associated Press by his associate Mauro Gonzales, Castillo asked the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights to intercede for his “rights and the rights of my Peruvian brothers who cry out for justice.” The commission investigates allegations of human rights violations and litigates them in some cases.

In the last week, protesters have burned police stations, taken over an airstrip used by the armed forces and invaded the runway of the international airport in Arequipa, a gateway to some of Peru’s tourist attractions. The passenger train that carries visitors to Machu Picchu suspended service, and roadblocks on the Pan-American Highway have stranded trailer trucks for days, spoiling food bound for the capital.

By Wednesday, members of the armed forces had already been deployed to Arequipa and other areas outside Lima. Securing rural areas far from the capital could take longer.

Associated Press writer Franklin Briceño contributed to this report from Andahuaylas, Peru.

