Judge to hear evidence on actor Danny Masterson rape charges

At a hearing last year, the actor's attorney Thomas Mesereau, who also represented Bill Cosby and Michael Jackson in their sexual misconduct cases, said Masterson "is absolutely not guilty and we're going to prove it."

He called the case politicized, the charges the result of unfair hype from media outlets and pressure to prosecute his client as Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey faced an election, which she would later lose.

Masterson is accused of rapes at the height of his fame as he starred as Steven Hyde on the ensemble retro sitcom "That '70s Show" alongside Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Topher Grace. The series ran on Fox TV from 1998 to 2006 and has had a long afterlife in reruns. He was removed from the Netflix show "The Ranch" in 2017 over the allegations that would eventually lead to the charges.

Masterson’s arrest last year came after a three-year investigation that resulted in the rare prosecution of a famous Hollywood figure in the #MeToo era.

