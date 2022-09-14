Judge temporarily blocks Ohio law banning most abortions

Abortion providers and their defenders have said the law has already created a host of hardships, including forcing a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim to travel to Indiana for an abortion.

The judge's decision is a blow for abortion opponents, who have been celebrating implementation of the long-delayed restrictions since Roe was overturned.

Right to Life of Greater Cincinnati had anticipated the judge was leaning toward a pause after a hearing held last week, when he asked questions about the 10-year-old's case and suggested, “We should just be very honest about what we're talking about here.”

“Let's just be very honest," the anti-abortion group wrote in a statement, “it is always, always best when LIFE is chosen. Always.”