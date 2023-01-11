Judge tells Detroit museum: Don't move van Gogh painting

The painting is worth more than $5 million, according to the lawsuit.

The museum declined to comment on the dispute but said “no allegation of misconduct by the DIA has been alleged.”

The oil-on-canvas painting indicates that it’s on loan from a collection in Sao Paulo, Brazil. It is one of 80 van Gogh works in the exhibition.

“The loan was accepted in accordance with best museum practices and is subject to the protections of applicable federal law through registration with the U.S. Department of State,” the museum said.

