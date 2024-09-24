Judge suspends arrest order of a top Brazilian country music star amid money laundering probe

Another judge in Pernambuco state had ordered the singer's arrest for allegedly facilitating the escape of two people under investigation in the probe, which has already resulted in orders to arrest almost two dozen others.

The judge who ordered Lima's arrest, Andrea Calada de Cruz, wrote in her ruling that she was calling on Interpol to issue a red alert to apprehend four people still at large, noting that two of them traveled to Europe with Lima earlier this month and remained there.

Lima's attorneys said in a statement that the singer welcomed the habeas corpus granted on Tuesday. They said he believes the previous decision “established a series of assumptions” to seek his arrest.

Lima has 13 million monthly listeners on Spotify, 45 million followers on Instagram and 20 million on YouTube.