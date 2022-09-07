Judge strikes down 1931 Michigan law criminalizing abortion

In the case handled by Gleicher, the 1931 law makes it a crime to perform abortions unless the life of the mother is in danger.

The judge found the law “compels motherhood” and prevents a woman from determining the “shape of her present and future life.”

The law “forces a pregnant woman to forgo her reproductive choices and to instead serve as ‘an involuntary vessel entitled to no more respect than other forms of collectively owned property,’” Gleicher wrote, quoting constitutional scholar Lawrence Tribe.

She suspended the law in May with an injunction. Her latest decision applies to all state and local prosecutors in Michigan.

The lawsuit was filed by Planned Parenthood. Gleicher declined to pass the case to another judge, despite acknowledging that she has been a regular donor to the organization.

