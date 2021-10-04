Judge slams claims that Jan. 6 rioters are treated unfairly

She noted the vast majority of rioters were not arrested on Jan. 6 but were allowed to return home and that many defendants, like Mazzocco, were charged only with misdemeanors despite what she called the "premeditated decision to come to the District to try to stop the peaceful transfer of power.”

Some Jan. 6 defendants and their Republican allies have claimed that the Justice Department has treated the Capitol rioters harshly because of their political views, while those who caused violence in the wake of Floyd's killing were given leniency. But an Associated Press analysis of court documents in more than 300 federal cases stemming from the racial injustice protests showed that dozens of people have been convicted of serious crimes and sent to prison.

Prosecutors had been seeking three months of home confinement for Mazzocco, who pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor charge of demonstrating in the Capitol. Mazzocco spent 12 minutes inside the building and posted a selfie on Facebook after the riot with the caption: “the capital is ours!" Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberley Nielsen noted that he was among the first 10 Jan. 6 defendants to accept responsibility for his actions.

In a letter Mazzocco's attorney read to the judge, he called his decision to enter the Capitol “one of the most foolish and impulsive decisions” of his life. He told the judge his actions have taken a massive toll on him and that he has received “countless death threats.”

“Since that day, I’ve lived with the feeling of shame, sorrow and remorse, not because I’m going through legal troubles, but because I’m seeing the country I love so dearly divided like never before," Mazzocco wrote.

The judge said Mazzocco's participation in the riot warrants time behind bars even though he didn't steal or destroy anything or hurt anyone at the Capitol. She said that “the rioters who committed violence that day did so because they had the safety of numbers," thanks to those like Mazzocco.

“Mr. Mazzocco did not go to the United States Capitol out of any love or support for our country, he went there to support one man who he viewed had the election taken from him," she said.

About 90 Jan. 6 defendants have pleaded guilty, mostly to low level misdemeanor charges, but only a handful have received their punishments so far. Two other defendants, who pleaded guilty to a different misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct, were also sentenced last week to 45 days behind bars.