Judge signs plan, resolves Puerto Rico bankruptcy battle

Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said that while the plan is not perfect, it represents a big step for the island’s economic recovery.

“We still have a lot of work ahead of us,” he said.

José Luis Dalmau, president of Puerto Rico’s senate and a member of the main opposition party, also praised the plan and called it a transcendental step for the island’s economic recovery.

“From this moment on, a new page of fiscal responsibility, good governance and unity begins, which will lead to a more prosperous economy, a climate of job creation and greater fiscal stability,” he said

Puerto Rico’s government declared in 2015 that it could not afford to pay its more than $70 billion public debt load accumulated the debt through decades of mismanagement, corruption and excessive borrowing. It then filed for the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history in 2017, a year after U.S. congress created the financial oversight and management board for Puerto Rico.

José Caraballo, a Puerto Rico professor and economist, said the island likely would be able to access the market in three to five years to issue bonds for capital projects but warned it should avoid repeating past mistakes.

“Borrowing is playing with fire,” he said. “You need to have people who know what they’re doing. Otherwise, one can return to this disaster we call a debt crisis.”