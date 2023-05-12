Judge sides with Ellison in Oracle shareholder suit over NetSuite acquisition

Glasscock also acknowledged that, while it’s possible for minority stockholders to exercise control of “the corporate machinery” for their own benefit, such a scenario did not apply to Ellison, who is not a majority shareholder of Oracle.

“The evidence demonstrates that he did not control Oracle, and that he absented himself from the acquisition of NetSuite,” the judge wrote. “Moreover, the directors appointed a special committee, and I find that body well-functioning and independent of Ellison.”

Glasscock also rejected the shareholders’ allegations that Ellison and Oracle CEO Safra Catz breached duties of loyalty by misinforming the special committee and concealing material facts regarding the acquisition.

Ellison co-founded NetSuite with Evan Goldberg, a former Oracle employee, in 1998. Both Oracle and NetSuite sell software that allows businesses to automate and manage business processes such as accounting, risk management and supply chain operations.