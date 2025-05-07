Judge says US must allow migrants a chance to challenge in court any deportations to Libya

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday found the Trump administration can’t deport migrants to Libya unless they have a meaningful chance to challenge their removal in court.
The order from U.S. District Judge Brian E. Murphy in Massachusetts comes after attorneys said immigration authorities informed migrants of plans to deport them to Libya, a country with a history of human rights violations.
Murphy previously found that any migrants deported to countries other than their homelands must first be allowed to argue that it would jeopardize their safety.
He said that any “allegedly imminent” removals would “clearly violate this Court’s Order.”
