Judge says trial is required to decide government's antitrust case over Google's advertising tech

A judge grants summary judgment only when the facts are not in dispute and a decision can be rendered as a matter of law. But Brinkema said it's clear that numerous facts are disputed.

Her ruling was not unexpected.

The lawsuit alleges that Google violated federal antitrust laws by building a monopoly on the technology that powers online advertising.

The Justice Department had initially sought a jury trial to decide the case, but last week Brinkema canceled the jury trial and replaced it with a bench trial, meaning she will decide whether Google has broken the law.

Google is awaiting a verdict from another judge in the District of Columbia over whether its popular search engine constitutes an illegal monopoly.

The trial is set for Sept. 9.