Judge says FTC's antitrust case against Facebook can proceed

But he added that, though the “core theory” of the lawsuit — that Facebook is a monopoly engaging in anticompetitive behavior — remains unchanged, the facts alleged this time around are “far more robust and detailed than before.”

Meta said in an emailed statement it is “confident the evidence will reveal the fundamental weakness of the claims."

“Our investments in Instagram and WhatsApp transformed them into what they are today,” the company said. "They have been good for competition, and good for the people and businesses that choose to use our products.”

Holly Vedova, director of the FTC's bureau of competition, said the agency presented a "strong amended complaint a strong amended complaint, and we look forward to trial.”