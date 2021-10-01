Judge saves US visas for some, not all lottery winners

Any visas that are not issued typically expire at the end of the fiscal year each September.

Those circumstances led to Mehta's calculation on how many visas should remain viable for more than 20,000 applicants from countries spanning from Cuba to Nepal who sued over the delays. Lawyers for the plaintiffs said they were pleased he kept the hopes of some of their clients alive, but it was not enough, adding that the lottery winners now face a roughly 1-in-3 chance of prevailing.

“It’s unfortunate that now our plaintiffs have to do another lottery,” lawyer Rafael Urena said in a statement.

After the pandemic hit, the Trump administration put a freeze on many green cards issued outside of the United States, including the diversity visas. The Biden administration lifted the freeze on green cards, but the State Department still wasn't issuing most of the visas. Applicants sued both last year and this year to get some visas saved.

Lizbeth Rosales, a 38-year-old who studied tourism in Peru, said she was elated to win the lottery and hoped to move with her husband and two young children to New Orleans where she had previously worked at a hotel.

Now, she said their future is uncertain. With the pandemic walloping Peru's tourism industry, Rosales said her husband traveled to Canada on a work visa and took a job in a restaurant there. It could take until next year for the U.S. litigation to wrap up and the visas to be made available, and she doesn't know if they will win, she said.

“We don't know how they'll give them out,” Rosales said. “The odds are low."

Dorisnelly Fuentes Matos called the decision “a total injustice.” The 27-year-old lottery winner and her husband traveled from Cuba to Guyana to wait for an interview at the U.S. embassy in Georgetown, which handles Cubans’ visa applications, but it never came.

“We don’t know what we’ll do because we can’t stay here and we don’t have money to go someplace else,” she said.