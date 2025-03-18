Judge rules DOGE's USAID dismantling likely violates the Constitution

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that the dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development likely violated the Constitution and blocked Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency from further cuts to the agency
People rally on 14th St NW in support of fired USAID workers during a protest, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, by the USAID headquarters in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: AP

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and MICHAEL KUNZELMAN – Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge ruled Tuesday that the dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development likely violated the Constitution and blocked billionaire Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency from further cuts to the agency.

U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang in Maryland ordered the Trump administration to restore email and computer access to all employees of USAID, including those who were placed on administrative leave.

The lawsuit singled out Musk as a defendant covered by the preliminary injunction. Lawyers for USAID employees and contractors had requested the order.

In February, the Trump administration placed all but a fraction of USAID's worldwide staff on leave and notified at least 1,600 of its U.S.-based staffers they were being fired. The effort to gut the six-decade-old aid agency was part of a broader push to cancel billions of dollars in foreign spending.

Trump on Inauguration Day issued an executive order directing a freeze of foreign assistance funding and a review of all U.S. aid and development work abroad. Trump charged that much of foreign assistance was wasteful and advanced a liberal agenda.

FILE - Flowers and a sign are placed outside the headquarters of the U.S. Agency for International Development, or USAID, Feb. 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, file)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

