Judge resets trial to Oct. 24 for 2 ex-cops in Floyd killing

Attorneys for all sides told Cahill they agreed to the Oct. 24 start date for jury selection. The judge also scheduled a hearing on pretrial motions for Sept. 26-27.

Frank told the court that it would have been “traumatic” for the Floyd family to push the trial date out farther. Not only was their loved one killed by police officers, he said, they've had to watch the video of his dying minutes “time and time again in the media and throughout the trial process.”

Thao and Kueng have already been convicted of federal counts of violating Floyd's rights. Their former colleague, Thomas Lane, was also convicted on a federal count and pleaded guilty in May to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. All three are free pending their federal sentencing hearings, which have not been set.

Cahill also presided over last year's trial of Chauvin, who was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 22 1/2 years. Chauvin has been in prison since that conviction. He also pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights charge.

A new George Perry Floyd Square sign is unveiled in front of hundreds of community members Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Minneapolis. The intersection where Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police officers was renamed in his honor Wednesday, among a series of events to remember a man whose killing forced America to confront racial injustice. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

FILE - This photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota, June 3, 2020, shows J. Alexander Kueng. Former Minneapolis police officers Kueng and Tou Thao had been due to go on trial next Monday on charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter in the May 2020 death of George Floyd. But Judge Peter Cahill on Monday delayed the trial until Jan. 5. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)