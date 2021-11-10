Federal judge refuses Trump request to block Jan. 6 records

The House committee was formed to investigate the circumstances behind the deadly insurrection in which supporters of the former president sought to overturn his loss in the 2020 election. Trump has repeatedly attacked the committee's work and continued to promote unfounded conspiracy theories about the election.

In suing to block the National Archives from turning over documents, Trump called the House panel's request a “vexatious, illegal fishing expedition” that was “untethered from any legitimate legislative purpose." Allowing the House to get access to his records would damage executive privilege for future presidents, Trump's lawyers argued.

But Chutkan noted examples of past presidents declining to assert executive privilege and rejected what she said was Trump's claim that executive privilege “exists in perpetuity.”

She added that "the public interest lies in permitting — not enjoining — the combined will of the legislative and executive branches to study the events that led to and occurred on January 6, and to consider legislation to prevent such events from ever occurring again.”