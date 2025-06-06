Judge puts temporary hold on Trump's latest ban on Harvard's foreign students

A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked a proclamation by President Donald Trump that banned incoming foreign students from entering the U.S. to attend Harvard University
FILE - A relief sculpture rests on a gate to the entrance of Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass., March 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A relief sculpture rests on a gate to the entrance of Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass., March 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Nation & World
By CHRISSIE THOMPSON and COLLIN BINKLEY – Associated Press
18 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked a proclamation by President Donald Trump that banned incoming foreign students from entering the U.S. to attend Harvard University.

The proclamation, issued Wednesday, marked the latest attempt by Trump's administration to cut off the nation's oldest and wealthiest college from a quarter of its student body, which accounts for much of Harvard's research and scholarship.

Hours earlier, Harvard had filed a legal challenge asking for the federal judge to block Trump's order, calling it illegal retaliation for Harvard's rejection of White House demands. In an amended lawsuit filed Thursday, Harvard said the president was attempting an end-run around a previous court order.

In Other News
1
Texas Tech alum Patrick Mahomes cheers Red Raiders on to victory in...
2
Economic hardships subdue the mood for Eid al-Adha this year
3
Russian missile and drone attack across Ukraine wounds at least 3 and...
4
Asian shares mostly gain ahead of Friday's US jobs report
5
Canady tosses 6-hitter as Texas Tech beats Texas 4-3 to set up decisive...