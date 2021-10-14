Judge: Purdue Pharma can resume groundwork on its settlement

The bankruptcy settlement calls for turning Purdue into a new entity with its profits being used to fight the epidemic. It also calls for members of the Sackler family to contribute $4.5 billion in cash and charitable assets, and to give up ownership of Purdue.

A provision that is a driving force behind the appeal gives the Sacklers protection from civil lawsuits related to opioids. In a hearing Tuesday in her New York courtroom, McMahon said she intended to cast aside other legal arguments.

“That’s the big dog here," she said. “That presents a pure question of law.”

The appeal in federal district court is just one part of a complicated legal case.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain, who approved Purdue's settlement, has scheduled a hearing for next month that also hinges on the question of whether the plan should be put on hold. He's also being asked to send the case to U.S. Circuit Court, a move that would bypass McMahon's court. But the appeals judges would have to agree to take it.

The U.S. Bankruptcy Trustee's office did not comment immediately Wednesday on what step it might take next.

