Judge prepares to rule on Purdue Pharma's opioid settlement

The most contentious issue in the settlement process is that Sackler family members would receive protection from lawsuits over opioids. They would not receive immunity from criminal charges, though there are no indications any are forthcoming.

Drain said that while he does not have “fondness for the Sacklers or sympathy for them,” collecting money from them through litigation would be complicated.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company would become a new entity with its board of directors appointed by government officials. Its profits, along with money from the Sacklers, would be used to fund treatment and education programs, among other efforts, as well as compensate some victims of the crisis. Those who are eligible would be expected to receive payments from $3,500 to $48,000.

Under the settlement, public officials would appoint members of the board of the new company that would replace Purdue.

State and local governments came to support the plan overwhelmingly, though many did so grudgingly, as did groups representing those harmed by prescription opioids.

Nine states, Washington, D.C., Seattle and the U.S. Bankruptcy Trustee, which seeks to protect the nation’s bankruptcy system, opposed the settlement, largely because of the protections granted to the Sackler family.

Drain, based in White Plains, New York, has urged the holdouts to negotiate an agreement, warning that drawn-out litigation would delay getting settlement money to victims and the programs needed to address the epidemic.

“Bitterness over the outcome of this case is completely understandable,” he said Wednesday. “But one also has to look at the process and the issues and risks and rewards and alternatives of continued litigation versus the settlement laid out in the plan.”

He noted that the payout issue was mediated by Kenneth Feinberg, who oversaw the government’s Sept. 11 Victim Compensation Fund.

Opioid-linked deaths in the U.S. continue at a record pace, hitting 70,000 last year.

