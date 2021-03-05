Judge: Paper must run Page 1 statement on Meghan's legal win

High Court justice Mark Warby said Friday that publisher Associated Newspapers must also run the statement on the MailOnline website for a week, with a link to his earlier judgment in the case.

The former Meghan Markle, 39, sued the publisher for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement over five February 2019 articles that reproduced large portions of a letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, after her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018.