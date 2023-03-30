Judge orders US to resume oil lease sales in North Dakota

But how often future lease sales will be held remains a point of contention.

U.S. Department of Justice Senior Attorney Michael Sawyer said in court documents that North Dakota's push to resume quarterly lease sales before the lawsuit was decided would be a “rush to judgment" and would subject the Bureau of Land Management to increased litigation risk from environmental conservation groups.

Department spokesperson Wyn Hornbuckle declined to comment on the ruling.

North Dakota's Republican Gov. Doug Burgum said in a statement that he applauds the judge's decision to require the bureau to resume "their lawfully required quarterly oil and gas lease sales.”

The state is one of the nation's largest oil producers, behind Texas and New Mexico.

Burgum has bashed the White House for trying to shift the country away from fossil fuels, and praised the oil and gas industry for being a "powerhouse" and "game-changer" for the state's economy.

Coal, oil and gas are by far the largest contributors to global climate change, according to the United Nations, and have resulted in more extreme wildfires, storms, hurricanes, droughts and floods in recent years, signaling what the UN calls a “code red for humanity” that could cause trillions of dollars in damage.

In September, the Biden administration reached a legal settlement that requires the government to reexamine potential climate damages from oil and gas leases put up for sale under the Trump administration on government land in North Dakota and Montana.

Similar deals have been reached for lease sales covering thousands of square miles in public lands under the Trump and Obama administrations in Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

About a quarter of U.S. fossil fuels come from federal lands and waters, making them important for industry and a target for climate activists who want to shut down leasing.