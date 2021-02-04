Judge orders US officials to weigh coal mines' climate costs

“Federal agencies cannot ignore more accurate scientific information when it is available,” Watters wrote. A federal magistrate judge issued similar recommendations in 2019, but the case had been put on hold after former owner Cloud Peak Energy went bankrupt.

The mine was bought by the Navajo Nation-owned Navajo Transitional Energy Company in 2019.

Mining in the Spring Creek expansion has been ongoing since it was approved in 2012. Watters rejected a request from environmentalists to reverse that approval, which could have blocked mining. She gave the government until October to do a new analysis of the mine's climate impacts and other environmental effects.

Jeremy Nichols with WildEarth Guardians, one of the environmental groups that sued over the expansion, said the case highlighted the need for the Biden administration to reform its fossil fuel leasing programs.

“What this ruling really underscores is that the federal government’s management of coal is still a mess and highlights the need for Biden to make coal reform a priority," Nichols said.

On his first day in office, Biden ordered government agencies to account for damages caused by increased greenhouse gas emissions, including changes in farm productivity, human health and property damage from increased flood risk.

"An accurate social cost is essential for agencies to accurately determine the social benefits of reducing greenhouse gas emissions when conducting cost-benefit analyses," Biden wrote in his order.

A spokesman for Navajo Transitional Energy Company said it is working on a response to the court ruling. Federal officials did not immediately respond to questions about the ruling.

The publicly owned land that's in dispute was leased by Cloud Peak Energy in 2007. It’s located in a sparsely populated area of southeastern Montana dominated by ranching and mining.

Environmentalists sued after the expansion was approved, claiming climate change hadn’t been fully considered under the Obama administration. That led to a 2016 order for officials to re-examine the environmental impacts, and then another lawsuit when that study was completed.