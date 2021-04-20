Judge orders LA to offer shelter for homeless on Skid Row

As of January 2020, there were more than 66,400 people in Los Angeles County, with 41,000 within LA city limits. While the homeless population was once largely confined to the notorious Skid Row neighborhood in downtown, rows of tents, cardboard shelters, battered RVs and makeshift plywood structures are now familiar sights throughout the nation’s second-most populous city.

Carter ordered the city and county to find shelter for all single women and unaccompanied children on Skid Row within 90 days, and every homeless person in the downtown area must have a place to stay by Oct. 18.

The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office said it was reviewing the preliminary injunction and couldn't immediately comment. County officials didn't immediately comment.

The lawsuit was filed last year by a group of business owners, residents and community leaders called the LA Alliance for Human Rights. It accuses the city and county of failing to comprehensively address the desperation that homeless people face — including hunger, crime, squalor and the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year Carter called all parties to a hearing outside a Skid Row shelter and said that if politicians can’t provide solutions, he would explore what powers the court has to order and oversee remedies.