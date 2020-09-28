Judge: Man charged in 2006 Iraq slayings to remain jailed

Prosecutors had argued that Ahmed left Iraq after the killings to avoid prosecution and questioned his credibility, saying he gave conflicting explanations about how he suffered gunshot wounds while in Iraq. They could not determine why he spent time in a Syrian prison before moving to the United States.

Ahmed’s attorney, Ahmed’s lawyer, Jami Johnson, has said in court records there has never been a successful extradition of anyone to Iraq in the more than 80 years that the extradition treaty between the United States and Iraq has been in place.

The United States government is also trying to extradite Omar Abdulsattar Ameen, an Iraqi refugee in Sacramento who was arrested in 2018 on allegations that he killed an Iraqi police officer while fighting for the Islamic State organization. An Iraqi court had issued an arrest warrant for Ameen.

The Trump administration has sharply criticized the Obama-era settlement program, questioning whether enough was done to weed out those with terrorist ties. Ahmed’s attorney has previously claimed the case against her client emerged from information provided by informants who had “everything to gain by delivering the Trump administration a supposed ‘terrorist refugee’ in an election year.”

In both attacks on the two Iraqi officers, armed men emerged from cars, fired at the officers and fled.

In the first shooting, a masked attacker held a gun to a witness’ head, while another masked man tried to open fire at a police officer. But his gun malfunctioned.

Another attacker then killed police Lt. Issam Ahmed Hussein. The witness later identified Ahmed, who was not wearing a mask, as the group’s leader, according to court records.

Four months later, Iraqi authorities say Ahmed and other men fatally shot Officer Khalid Ibrahim Mohammad as the officer sat outside a store. A witness recognized Ahmed, whose mask had fallen off, as one of the assailants, according to court records.