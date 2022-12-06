Judge looms; Verlander, Turner deals heat up winter meetings

The biggest outstanding question at the end of an impactful day at a downtown San Diego hotel centered on the status of AL MVP Aaron Judge, who was all the way across the country at the NFL's “Monday Night Football” game at Tampa Bay — right across the street from the Yankees' spring training complex.

Judge is a free agent after setting an American League record with 62 homers, powering the Yankees to the AL East title. He also tied for the major league lead with 131 RBIs and just missed a Triple Crown with a .311 batting average.