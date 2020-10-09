Judge lets ex-cop charged in Floyd's death live out of state

Derek Chauvin posted $1 million bond on Wednesday and was allowed to walk free from the maximum security state prison where he had been held for his safety since shortly after his arrest. Floyd died after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for several minutes even after the handcuffed Black man pleaded for air before his death May 25. Chauvin was later charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Chauvin's release triggered two nights of protests in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Gov. Tim Walz mobilized National Guard troops and state law enforcement officers to help keep the peace. Three other fired former officers who also face charges in the case were released on bond earlier. Their trial is set for March.