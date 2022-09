Judge: Jury can see swastikas school shooter drew in class

His public defenders are in their second week of presenting testimony about Cruz's troubled life — from his birth to a crack-addicted, hard-drinking prostitute who put him up for adoption to a childhood fraught with emotional and psychological problems that witnesses said were never adequately addressed.

Their defense strategy is aimed at counteracting the emotional, gruesome and graphic evidence and testimony the prosecution presented over three weeks as it laid out the killings and how Cruz planned the attack.

The swastikas were drawn on English assignments given by Carrie Yon, who taught Cruz in eighth grade at Westglades Middle School four years before the shooting. Cruz had been in special education classes for his behavior problems, but was now being allowed into some mainstream classes like Yon's.

Yon testified Thursday that she usually returned a student’s material at the end of the school year, but kept Cruz’s because she wanted to document his behavior thinking it might be needed at some point. She also made contemporaneous notes. She turned the material over to the lawyers after the shootings.

On assignments shown in court Thursday, Cruz wrote curse words and gay slurs and drew photos of stick figures shooting each other and having sex. He once wrote to Yon, “I hate you. I hate America.”

She said Cruz would yell out in class, flash his middle fingers, throw objects and make threats. He once told her “You better give me a good grade on this assignment" and another time lunged at her and then laughed. He hit other children during one fire drill and ran out into the street in another, almost getting hit by a car.

She said she tried working with Cruz by giving him candy and compliments when he behaved. One time, she praised him for doing his assignment, telling him she knew he could be a good student. He replied, “I'm a bad kid. I want to kill.”

On one assessment, Yon wrote, “I strongly feel Nikolas is a danger to the students and faculty at this school. He does not understand the difference between his violent feelings and reality.”

She said she originally thought Cruz was trying to get attention from teachers and other students, but came to believe he wanted to get kicked out of school because he had no friends and could not do the work.

She frequently complained about Cruz to administrators and showed them his assignments, but some were not helpful. She said one told her, “He has a right to an education. He has a right to be here like any other kid.”

A special education teacher told Yon she was too fearful of Cruz, that she needed to “get in his face” and tell him, “Hit me, go ahead and hit me.” Yon said she refused to do that.

When asked if in her 12 years as a teacher if she ever had another student who acted like Cruz, she had a simple response.

“No.”

